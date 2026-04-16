Peaty takes British 50m breaststroke title with sights set on LA 2028

April 16 : Adam Peaty allowed himself little time to celebrate his 50m breaststroke win at the British championships on Wednesday as the three-times Olympic champion looks for the improvements that will help him reestablish his dominance in time for the 2028 Games.

Peaty, who also won the 100m event on Tuesday, touched the wall in a time of 26.64 seconds to finish ahead of Filip Nowacki (27.10s).

The 31-year-old is the world record holder in the 50, which is among the sprint events that have been added to the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"I've given everything on this preparation and the most exciting thing is the future now," said Peaty, who missed out on a third successive 100 breaststroke gold by 0.02 seconds after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The next few months, we'll hopefully get this down because I know the World Championships is much more competitive. I want to be on top of that (Olympic) podium in two years' time."

Peaty's finish also earned him a spot on the British team for the European Aquatics Championships in Paris in August.

"I'm in a very good place, but my job now is to go back to the drawing board and look at how we can improve, because as you know I like to be dominant," he said.

"Sometimes it's not enough to win, and that's testament to who I am. I wouldn't be able to do what I've done if I had a different attitude, and if I thought gold was enough. So I have to set these markers for myself."