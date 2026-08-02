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Pegula sets up Washington Open final against Eala
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Pegula sets up Washington Open final against Eala

Pegula sets up Washington Open final against Eala
Aug 1, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) celebrates after match point against Diana Shnaider (not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal on day six of the 2026 Mubadala DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Pegula sets up Washington Open final against Eala
Aug 1, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after winning the first set against Diana Shnaider (not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal on day six of the 2026 Mubadala DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Pegula sets up Washington Open final against Eala
Aug 1, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) shakes hands with Diana Shnaider (not pictured) at the net after their women's singles semifinal on day six of the 2026 Mubadala DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Pegula sets up Washington Open final against Eala
Aug 1, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) serves against Diana Shnaider (not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal on day six of the 2026 Mubadala DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Pegula sets up Washington Open final against Eala
Aug 1, 2026; Washington, D.C., USA; Diana Shnaider serves against Jessica Pegula (USA) serves against Diana Shnaider (not pictured) in a women's singles semifinal on day six of the 2026 Mubadala DC Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
02 Aug 2026 05:49AM
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Aug 1 : Top-seeded American Jessica Pegula beat Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-5 6-4 on Saturday and set up a Washington Open final against the Philippines' Alexandra Eala, who defeated Japan's Naomi Osaka 6-4 6-2.

World number three Pegula is seeking her third title of the year and 12th of her career after winning in Dubai and Charleston. The 32-year-old won her first WTA title in Washington in 2019.

The 22-year-old Shnaider, who reached this year's French Open semi-finals, was bidding for her sixth WTA title. She raced into a 5-2 lead in the opening set, but Pegula began her comeback by holding serve before breaking in the ninth game.

The American then held to love to level the set at 5-5, broke again in the next game and served out the set when Shnaider sent a forehand wide.

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Pegula broke for a 3-2 lead in the second set and extended her advantage to 5-2 with another break before closing out the match with a forehand winner after 87 minutes.

"I just capitalised on a couple of areas," Pegula said. "I think I started just trying to find the rhythm on the return. I didn't think I was that far off ... So, just trying to pick up my energy and again, try and be a little bit more aggressive."

Eala moved within one win of her first WTA title after delivering a composed performance against four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka.

The 21-year-old, playing in her third semi-final this year, reached the last four after beating second seed Elina Svitolina for her sixth win of the season over a top-10 opponent.

Eala, who made the fourth round at Wimbledon last month, broke Osaka in the ninth game of the opening set after they had been level at 4-4, then held to love to take the opener.

She carried that momentum into the second, breaking in the opening game and again to move 4-2 ahead before sealing victory without dropping a set during her run to the final.

"I think I played really well and, of course, it's such a meaningful match against a great player. So really happy to share the court with Naomi," Eala said.

"I'm in the final for a reason. I just have to trust myself. She (Pegula) is such an amazing player. I think it's going to be a really good match," she added.

Source: Reuters
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