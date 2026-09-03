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Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round
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Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round

Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. celebrates after winning her second round match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pegula sprints past Kenin to reach US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. celebrates after winning her second round match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
03 Sep 2026 01:02AM
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NEW YORK, Sept 2 : World number three Jessica Pegula produced a finely tuned performance to sprint through a second-round meeting with fellow American Sofia Kenin, winning 6-3 6-1 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Pegula dropped only three of her first-serve points and never faced a break point. The 2024 runner-up, who is seeking her maiden major title as well as top spot in the rankings, booked a meeting with 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez.

Wildcard Kenin has struggled as injuries and illness saw her tumble down the rankings after her breakthrough 2020 Australian Open win and she was never able to get a foothold in the match as she suffered yet another early exit from her domestic major.

Kenin handed her opponent the break with a double fault in the opening game and Pegula broke her again on set point with a fine forehand before slamming her foot down on the gas.

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The runner-up at the Cincinnati tune-up tournament was near flawless as she won the first five games of the second set, producing just two unforced errors before closing it out with an unreturnable serve.

"I'm going for my spots, I'm going pretty big on second serves," said Pegula, adding that she had put effort into adding more firepower to her serve. "Really excited when I can practise something and it pays off in a match."

Source: Reuters
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