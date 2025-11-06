Pegula swats aside Paolini at WTA Finals to close in on semis

RIYADH :Jessica Pegula all but secured her place in the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals with a breezy 6-2 6-3 win over the already-eliminated Jasmine Paolini in their final group stage match on Thursday.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka next plays Coco Gauff in a rematch of their French Open final, with that clash determining which two players go through to the last four from the Steffi Graf group and in what position.

Should Gauff prevail in three sets, the percentage of games won will prove decisive, but Pegula remains in pole position and she said she would begin planning for her next opponent very soon.

"I guess it just depends on the next person that I play," Pegula said.

"We're going to be really happy with today, for the rest of the day and maybe for most of the night, and then we're going to have to switch strategies a little bit because it's a quick turnaround now.

"We'll be ready for the next opponent."

The in-form Elena Rybakina and Pegula's American compatriot Amanda Anisimova have already qualified for the semi-finals from the Serena Williams group, with both looking to claim a maiden title in the tournament.

Pegula gained the upper hand, winning five out of the first six games after Paolini faltered on her serve early at the King Saud University Sports Arena in Riyadh, before the 2023 runner-up took the opening set, giving her Italian opponent no chance.

Paolini withstood some powerful baseline hitting in the next set to hold in the opening game but Pegula continued to heap on the pressure and broke for the third time in the contest, paving the way for a comprehensive victory.

"Today I finally got a straight-sets win for the first time in like a few months," Pegula said.

"That always feels really good. I thought I served well, just played solid and was aggressive when I needed to be. There weren't any negative notes today."