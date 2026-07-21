PGA Tour and DP World Tour announce partnership with Asian Tour

July 21 : The PGA Tour and Europe-based DP World Tour announced a new multi-year strategic alliance with the Asian Tour on Tuesday that will run through at least 2029 and increase opportunities for players in Asia.

• As part of their existing strategic alliance, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour will partner with the Asian Tour to provide commercial and playing opportunities and establish pathways for leading Asian Tour members

• Top-performing players from the Asian Tour will earn access to the DP World Tour or its feeder circuit, with final details to be announced in the fall.

• DP World Tour will return to co-sanctioning select tournaments with the Asian Tour, beginning in 2027

• The Asian Tour had partnered with LIV Golf in 2021 and has served as a second-tier circuit to the Saudi-backed league.