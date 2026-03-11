PGA Tour eyes two-track model, promotion-relegation shake-up

March 11 : PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp outlined on Wednesday a potential shake-up of the circuit built around a two-track system, promotion and relegation, and a revamped postseason that could include match play.

Under the concept, Rolapp said the PGA Tour would concentrate its top tier between late January and early September, with roughly 21 to 26 tournaments forming an elevated series.

That could mean doubling the current eight signature events on a first track that would include the four majors, The Players Championship and postseason.

A parallel second track would give players a route to move up, creating what Rolapp described as a merit-based pathway to the top level.

Rolapp, speaking to reporters ahead of this week's Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, compared the system to English soccer, where clubs move between leagues based on annual performance.

"For our members, the message is simple," said Rolapp. "Play well, and you earn the opportunity to compete in our biggest events – and for more money."

He also signalled a move toward more consistent, full fields — ideally 120 players — and away from smaller, no-cut events that have drawn criticism from some players and fans.

The schedule itself could shift as Rolapp floated the idea of opening with a high-profile West Coast event at a storied venue and said the Tour was reviewing its footprint in major U.S. markets including New York, Chicago, Boston and San Francisco.

The postseason is also under review. Among the ideas being studied is adding match play, either at the Tour Championship or more broadly across the playoffs, to sharpen the competitive edge.

Rolapp stressed that the discussions are exploratory and that no proposal has been finalised or sent to the player-led boards.

Rolapp is expected to address the media again at the Travelers Championship in June, with more updates at the Tour Championship in August.

He also said changes will be made on a rolling basis, with some elements potentially implemented for next year while more significant changes will likely take shape for the 2028 season.

"We will continue to move with urgency, but we are more focused on getting this right," Rolapp said. "We are proud of our history and just as focused on building the strongest possible future for our game and the fans."