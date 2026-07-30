PGA Tour suspends Mullinax for six months over anti-doping violation

July 29 : Trey Mullinax has been suspended for six months after testing positive for a substance prohibited under the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy, the tour said on Wednesday.

Mullinax, who is eligible to return on January 16, 2027, cooperated with the tour's process and accepted the penalty, the PGA Tour said.

The 34-year-old American said he had used medication to treat a condition first diagnosed during college but had not sought approval under the tour's anti-doping rules.

"I take full responsibility for what happened," Mullinax said in a statement, adding that he had never used a substance with the intention of gaining a competitive advantage.

Mullinax, who missed the cut in both of his PGA Tour starts this year, claimed his lone tour victory at the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky.