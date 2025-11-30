Logo
Piastri beats Norris to Qatar pole, Verstappen third
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 29, 2025 McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates after qualifying in pole position with second placed McLaren's Lando Norris and third placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
30 Nov 2025 03:25AM
DOHA, Nov 29 : Oscar Piastri took pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday with championship-leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris alongside the Australian on the front row and Red Bull's Max Verstappen right behind.

With the three title contenders filling the top three places for Sunday's race and McLaren securing the front row lockout, George Russell completed the top four for Mercedes at the floodlit Lusail circuit.

Piastri had earlier won the sprint race from pole to cut Norris's lead to 22 points. Verstappen is 25 points adrift of the Briton.

Source: Reuters
