Piastri gets his own grandstand for 2026 Australian GP

MELBOURNE :Formula One leader Oscar Piastri will have a grandstand named after him at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next year, by which time the McLaren driver could be returning home as world champion.

The Melbourne-born 24-year-old, who has yet to stand on the Albert Park podium in three attempts, leads British teammate Lando Norris by nine points after 14 of the season's 24 rounds.

Piastri has already won more races in a single season than any other Australian driver since the world championship started in 1950, with six so far this year along with three second places.

"It feels very surreal and I never thought this would happen but the support is incredible and I can't wait to see it all come together next March," he said in an Australian Grand Prix statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The stand will be on the main straight, opposite the pit lane, with the existing Fangio grandstand expanded and sectioned in two.

Champions Jack Brabham and Alan Jones, along with retired F1 drivers Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo, also have stands named after them.