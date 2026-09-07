Pietersen back in England colours as mentor in build-up to 2027 World Cup

Sept 7 : Kevin Pietersen will return to the England setup for the first time since retiring in 2014 after being appointed specialist mentor to the white-ball teams ahead of next year's World Cup in southern Africa, the England Cricket Board said on Monday.

The former Ashes and T20 World Cup-winning batter will join Brendon McCullum's coaching staff for the series against Sri Lanka coming up later this month, working alongside Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor.

The 46-year-old Pietersen's involvement extends through England's white-ball tours to Australia and South Africa and the home series against Pakistan and New Zealand next summer, before the one-day international (ODI) World Cup itself.

"I am immensely proud to have been asked to help this team on their journey to win a World Cup in South Africa. Putting on the England uniform again for the first time since 2014 is a profound honour and a deeply special moment," Pietersen said.

"We have an incredibly talented white-ball squad and I am excited to get in the trenches and work relentlessly hard with these players to maximise their potential.

"To be a part of Brendon's think tank over the next 12 months is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started."

An explosive middle-order batter, Pietersen scored nearly 14,000 runs across all three formats for England, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2019 on home soil.

However, his England career ended controversially in 2014 in the aftermath of the 5-0 Ashes whitewash in Australia, amid reported tensions within the dressing room and between the batsman and team management.

Pietersen was the team's top scorer in the series and, despite remaining keen to play for England, was told he was no longer part of the plans, bringing an acrimonious end to his international career.

Pietersen's South African upbringing could prove particularly valuable as England prepare for the World Cup which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2027.

"I'm particularly excited for our batters to get the opportunity to work with him," McCullum said. "KP has a unique understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level, which will be hugely valuable to our players.

"We've always respected each other and had a strong appreciation for what the other brings to the game, so I'm really looking forward to working together."