Platense claim first Argentine Apertura title after 1-0 win over Huracan

SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina :Platense secured their first top-flight Argentine Apertura tournament title on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Huracan thanks to a second-half goal from Guido Mainero.

Platense's first major trophy since promotion in 2021 followed a brilliant run as giant-killers, led by the coaching duo of Sergio Gomez and Favio Orsi.

"It's crazy, but we were convinced we could do it. The only thing I would have liked is to celebrate it with my father, it is a very big emotion. It cost us a lot to get here, but to be champions we had to beat them all and that's what we did," coach Orsi told broadcaster ESPN after the match.

Regarded as a dark horse, the Argentine side, who have spent over two decades oscillating between the lower divisions, ended Racing Club's six-game unbeaten run in the round of 16, shocked River Plate in a penalty shootout at the Monumental Stadium, and edged past San Lorenzo 1–0 in the semi-finals.

In a tense match at the packed Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Huracan dominated the early stages. Agustin Urzi drove them forward in the first half, while Eric Ramirez came closest to scoring with a header from a Matko Miljevic cross.

UNDERDOGS

Platense, who surprised many by sneaking into the knockout stages with a sixth-place finish in Group B, broke the deadlock shortly after the hour mark.

Mainero's unstoppable long-range shot, capitalising on a rebound from an Ignacio Vazquez header, went past Huracan goalkeeper Hernan Galindez and ultimately secured the win.

"I couldn't believe it when the ball went in, it was amazing. It's thanks to the group, to the team, to these people, to our fans, it's pure happiness. We are a humble group and I think we deserved it for everything we did in the tournament," Mainero said.

"I dedicate this goal to my wife and my daughters who are there when things go wrong, of course also to my father, my brother and some friends who came today."

Huracan failed to find an equaliser, and Walter Mazzantti's injury, which halted the game for a few minutes, ended their hopes of winning the domestic league for the first time in over 50 years.