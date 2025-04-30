Players behind Jaissle says Ibanez after Al-Ahli reach Asian final

JEDDAH :Defender Roger Ibanez said Al-Ahli's players were fully behind head coach Matthias Jaissle after the Jeddah-based side reached the final of the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday, three months after the German was widely expected to be sacked.

The 37-year-old was believed to be on his way out of the club in January after a string of disappointing results in the Saudi Pro League, with former Juventus boss Max Allegri reported to be lined up as his replacement.

But protests by influential fan groups earned Jaissle a reprieve and the former Red Bull Salzburg coach is now one win from guiding Al-Ahli to their first-ever Asian title after handing Al-Hilal a 3-1 semi-final defeat.

"I think the coach has great support from us, the players," said Ibanez following his man-of-the-match performance against the four-times continental champions.

"He gives a lot for us and now it's time for us to give something for him.

"We started the year not how we wanted to start, but now we want to finish differently and we will fight for that.

"We will be prepared for everything that will come."

Al-Ahli earned the right to take on either fellow Saudis Al-Nassr or Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in Saturday's final with their win over Al-Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in a commanding performance by Jaissle's side.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney inside the opening 27 minutes put Al-Ahli in control before Salem Al-Dawsari pulled one back for Al-Hilal with three minutes left in the half.

Kalidou Koulibaly's red card for two bookable offences hit Al-Hilal's hopes, however, and Feras Al-Brikan scored the decisive third for the home side seven minutes into injury time.

"I don't want to talk about my personal situation," Jaissle said. "It's an achievement from the whole team.

"We have a big staff, a lot of employees and it's the players who deliver on the pitch.

"I just said to them in the locker room when I thanked them that it's obvious we are a unit, a team, and there is also the fans, who I count as the team, and only with them special things can happen."