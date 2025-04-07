Players criticised for 'love-in' after tepid Manchester derby

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United and Manchester City players came under fire for their amiable hugs and handshakes after playing out an entirely forgettable 0-0 Premier League derby draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a match between teams limping through disappointing seasons, City failed to leapfrog Chelsea in their bid for Champions League qualification and remained fifth in the table while United languish in 13th place.

Pundits said the friendly post-game scenes were an indication of a lack of passion.

"I think the congratulations and love-in that I'm watching says both teams are happy with a 0-0," former United captain Gary Neville said on Sky Sports. "The best Man City and Man United teams would be very disappointed with the way they've approached the end of that game.

"It looks like it's Sunday afternoon and they're going to go for a roast dinner together now."

Former United midfielder Roy Keane agreed.

"They get interviewed after as if a draw isn't too bad," Keane said. "A draw doesn't get you anywhere fast. This is not enough, this isn't good enough."

United manager Ruben Amorim shrugged off the comments with a smile.

"I understand that Gary Neville is critical about everything," he said. "And then I understand that in the moment we are doing the worst (United) season in history. Manchester City who won everything in the past this season are struggling. So we are not in the best moments to give the best spectacle to every fan.

"And then when we are not fighting for the big things, of course, it's different. You have to look at the context of the game, and I understand the critical aspect of the players that played in this game in a different way (such as Neville and Keane), because they were fighting every time for the titles, so it's a different context."

The mood was not entirely convivial, however, with

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola unhappy about the boorish chants by United fans aimed at his midfielder Phil Foden.

"A lack of class, but it is not United, it is the people," Guardiola said. "We are so exposed, people who are now on the screen in world football - managers, owners and football players, especially.

"And, honestly, I don't understand the mind of people involving the name of Phil's mum in that. So it's a lack of integrity, a lack of class and they should be ashamed. But it is what it is, so it's happening everywhere, I would say, not just in UK."

Guardiola said he was not concerned about Champions League qualification.

"Eight games. Crystal Palace (their next game on Saturday). We go for it," he said. "I'd prefer to have 10 more points or 12 more points. In the previous season, there were five, six or seven games left, we were already fine, but it's what it is."