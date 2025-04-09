Players gauge hurricane-hit Augusta National's new look

AUGUSTA, Georgia : Players preparing for the Masters this week got their first look at Augusta National Golf Club and its landscape, which was altered when the deadly Hurricane Helene battered the Southeastern United States in September.

The storied course lost some of its iconic pines in the storm, thinning out the terrain and presenting possible new routes to the greens.

"I was looking at trees. It almost felt like I was playing the back nine for the first time," said Xander Schauffele, who is making his eighth appearance at the tournament this week.

"It's pretty crazy and sad to see how many trees have fallen."

The biggest talking point has been the par-four 10th hole, traditionally one of the most difficult on the course. Players said the loss of trees on the left side of the fairway has opened up a possible shortcut.

"If you are feeling extremely dangerous, there's a little gap on the left side of the trees where you can kind of hit it through," Schauffele said.

"It's a little risky, but in the past your ball would hit a tree there and fall 90 feet from the tee box.

"But for the most part, I think the course is going to play the exact same as before."

Jon Rahm, the 2023 champion, was unable to practice on the course on Monday due to rain but said he had heard rumours about the possible alternate route off the tee on 10.

"Somebody did tell me you can hit a high cut over the cabins on 10. I don't believe it," he said with a laugh.

"I don't see there's a chance where so many trees fell where that's a possibility. I have heard from members that you can tell there's a difference. When you're looking down the property, you can see a little bit further down.

"It doesn't necessarily play significantly different, but visually there is a change."

Rory McIlroy, who is looking to complete a career Grand Slam with a first Green Jacket, said the tee shot on 10 now is less visually intimidating and that there is also a little more room on the right side of the par-four third because some overhanging trees are no longer there.

"But really, apart from that, I think it's pretty much the same," he said.

"But definitely a couple of tee shots that look a little bit different."