Plenty of promise for Australia despite last-32 World Cup exit

MIAMI, July 4 : Australia will feel their departure from the World Cup was premature after Friday's heart-wrenching penalty shootout loss to Egypt, but head home with hopes of a promising future with all the young talent that emerged during the tournament.

The last of the nine teams from the Asian confederation to go out in a highly disappointing tournament for the world's most populous continent, Australia started with a bang in Vancouver but ended with something of a whimper in the Dallas shootout.

Their 2-0 win over Turkey in their tournament opener suggested that they had finally happened upon a fix to their long-standing Achilles' heel - the lack of goals in the team.

A clinical finish from 20-year-old Nestory Irankunda and a long-range strike from midfielder Connor Metcalfe, 26, had Australians flocking to fan zones back home and triggered record viewing figures on TV, despite the anti-social kickoff times.

They were to witness no more goals from Australians in the remaining three games at the World Cup as the Socceroos lost 2-0 to the United States, drew 0-0 with Paraguay, and earned the 1-1 draw with Egypt courtesy of Mohamed Hany's own goal.

Many will believe Australia deserved better than a draw against Egypt and there are unlikely to be any recriminations aimed at defensive rock Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington for their missed penalties in the shootout.

Teenager Herrington was one of the finds of the tournament, having shown composure and maturity far beyond his 18 years in central defence.

Wingback Jordan Bos, 23, was another revelation for the Socceroos and the loss of his threat down the right flank was keenly felt after he was forced off the pitch with a knee injury before halftime against the Egyptians.

Herrington and 21-year-old midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler, who featured in all four games, were also both part of the Australia squad that won the under-20 Asian Cup for the first time last year.

Coach Tony Popovic was obviously disappointed that Australia would remain winless in World Cup knockout matches for another four years, but felt, with more regular game time at their clubs for his players, there was plenty of potential for the future.

"I think it's a very exciting group," he said. "I've always said that we didn't want to limit expectations or adjust standards now, but in four years, in eight years, it should be a much better group.

"If you look at our front third, of all the players we've used, we don't have a player that's completed 20 or 30 games this year ... so we're proud of what they've been able to do considering the lack of football that they have.

"And once these players become regulars at the clubs and can do it year after year, that's what excites us, that this group can get better and better."