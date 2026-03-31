Pochettino confident Spurs can avoid Premier League relegation

March 31 : Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed the relegation-threatened club to avoid the drop from the Premier League, while stressing that his full focus is on leading the United States at the World Cup.

The 54-year-old Argentine is preparing to take charge of the tournament's co-hosts when the World Cup kicks off on June 11 across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

His name has again been linked with the Spurs job as they continue their search for a new permanent coach following the sacking of Thomas Frank in February. Interim manager Igor Tudor left the London club on Sunday.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is in advanced talks to become Spurs' next head coach, British media reported.

"With my connection to Tottenham, it's impossible to feel nothing about Tottenham, about the club, the people that work there, and about the fans. That was one of the best experiences of my life," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Portugal.

"That's my wish, and I am sure they're going to stay up, with a coach or without a coach, because of the players. I think there are the players and then it's a club with fans that are going to make everything to create the energy to win..."

Pochettino has enjoyed three spells in the Premier League, beginning with Southampton before a five-year stint at Spurs, where he established them as regular top-four contenders and led them to the 2019 Champions League final. He returned to England for a single season with Chelsea.

Spurs are in danger of being relegated from England's top flight for the first time since 1977, sitting one point and one place above the relegation zone after 31 games and without a league win since December.

"At the moment, I think we are very, very focused, full focus here on the World Cup. I think everyone knows that I am committed to the national team here. I think it's not a point to talk about the future at the moment," Pochettino added.

"Never, say never. In football, everything can happen."