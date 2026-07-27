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Pogacar's Tour de France dynasty continues with record-equalling fifth title
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Pogacar's Tour de France dynasty continues with record-equalling fifth title

Pogacar's Tour de France dynasty continues with record-equalling fifth title
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Paris, France - July 26, 2026 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar wearing the yellow jersey in action with other cyclists as they ride past the Arc de Triomphe during stage 21 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pogacar's Tour de France dynasty continues with record-equalling fifth title
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Paris, France - July 26, 2026 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar wearing the yellow jersey celebrates after completing stage 21 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pogacar's Tour de France dynasty continues with record-equalling fifth title
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 21 - Paris, France - July 26, 2026 UAE Team Emirates XRG's Tadej Pogacar wearing the yellow jersey, Lidl - Trek's Mads Pedersen wearing the green jersey and other cyclists in action as spectators watch at Rue Lepic, Montmartre during stage 21 REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
27 Jul 2026 02:13AM (Updated: 27 Jul 2026 02:38AM)
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PARIS, France, July 26 : Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar secured a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title on Sunday after safely navigating the final stage, won by Mathieu van der Poel, to seal a third consecutive crown in cycling's greatest race.

The 27-year-old, affectionately known as "Pogi", only needed to avoid a race-ending mishap on the run into Paris to join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as a five-time Tour champion.

Van der Poel and Pogacar broke away on the final ascent of Montmartre with around 10 kilometres remaining and took a slender advantage into the run to the Champs-Elysees as the chasing group closed relentlessly.

Pogacar's challenge faded inside the final kilometre, but Van der Poel pressed on to secure victory in a photo finish ahead of teammate Jasper Philipsen, while Mads Pedersen completed the podium.

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Belgium's Remco Evenepoel finished second overall, with Mexico's Isaac del Toro completing the podium in third.

Pogacar underlined his supremacy throughout the Tour by claiming five stage victories.

His path to a third straight yellow jersey became less complicated when two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, widely regarded as his principal challenger, withdrew after a crash on Stage 15.

The Tour's traditional finale in Paris was shortened after security forces were redeployed to help tackle wildfires near Bordeaux. As a result, Stage 21, which customarily takes the peloton into Paris before several laps of the Champs-Elysees, was reduced to 89 kilometres from the 133 originally scheduled.

This year's race also produced a remarkable first: no rider from France, Italy or Spain won a stage, making it the first Tour de France without a stage victory from any of the three nations that created and host cycling's Grand Tours.

Pogacar's latest triumph caps three weeks of racing since the Grand Depart in Barcelona and further cements his status as the dominant rider of his generation.

Source: Reuters
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