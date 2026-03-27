Poland come from behind to beat Albania and reach playoff final

WARSAW, March 26 : Poland came from behind to beat Albania 2-1 and reach the World Cup playoff finals on Thursday, with Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski netting second-half goals to set up a Path B decider away to Sweden on Tuesday.

Arber Hoxha put Albania ahead three minutes from the break but their bid to reach their first World Cup ended in Warsaw as Poland maintained their perfect playoff record, having qualified for the last World Cup and Euro 2024 by the same route.

Poland started brightly, with Albania's Elseid Hysaj clearing off the line from Jakub Kiwior's header, but the hosts failed to capitalise on their early energy and allowed the visitors to settle into the game and take the lead.

Polish defender Jan Bednarek failed to control a long ball and Hoxha stole in, rounded the keeper and slotted into the empty net.

Albania missed a gilt-edged chance to double their advantage with Poland outnumbered at the back. Hysaj rolled the perfect ball across to Nedim Bajrami who took too long to get a shot away and eventually blasted his effort wide.

Lewandowski levelled with a header at the back post from a corner in the 63rd minute and 10 minutes later Zielinski smashed a first-time shot from outside the area into the corner of the net, keeping Poland on course for a third consecutive finals appearance.