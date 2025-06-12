Poland manager Probierz resigns after Lewandowski row

Poland manager Michal Probierz resigned on Thursday following a row over his decision to replace the country's record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski as captain.

Lewandowski, 36, said on Sunday he would no longer play for the national team with Probierz at the helm, and told a Polish news site on Monday he was hurt by the way the manager had told him he was being replaced with Piotr Zielinski.

The Barcelona forward said he had received a short call from Probierz just as he was putting his children to bed, and that a statement about him losing the captaincy appeared soon after on the Polish Football Association (PZPN) website.

"I have come to the conclusion that in the current situation the best decision for the good of the national team will be my resignation from the position of coach," Probierz said in a statement.

"Performing this function was the fulfilment of my professional dreams and the greatest honour in my life."

Probierz took over from Portuguese Fernando Santos as Poland manager in 2023, taking them to Euro 2024 where his side were the first team to be eliminated. His contract was due to expire at the end of the qualifying period for the 2026 World Cup.

Poland are third in Group G of the 2026 qualifiers with six points from three matches, a point behind group leaders Finland.

"The Polish Football Association would like to thank selector Michal Probierz very much for his cooperation and involvement in leading the national team, wishing him success in his further career," PZPN said.

Lewandowski, who has scored 85 goals for his country in a record 158 appearances, missed Poland's 2-1 defeat by Finland in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday as well as their 2-0 win over Moldova in a friendly on Friday.

The former Bayern Munich striker citied physical and mental exhaustion after a long season as the reason for his absence.

Poland next visit the Netherlands in World Cup qualifiers on September 4.