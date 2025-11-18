Poland snatch victory over Malta but head for World Cup playoffs

Poland's Piotr Zielinski struck late to earn a 3-2 victory away to Malta on Monday but it was not enough to claim top spot in their World Cup qualifying group and they had to settle for a place in the playoffs for next year's finals.

Poland’s win at Ta'Qali's National Stadium lifted them to 17 points in Group G, the second-place finish bringing a chance to book a ticket to North America via the playoffs in March.

The Netherlands claimed direct qualification as they finished top with 20 points after thrashing visiting Lithuania 4-0. Malta finished fourth with five points.

"In the first half, we played too statically, not only in defence but also in attack," said Poland captain Robert Lewandowski.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We played the ball too slowly and couldn't get into the game at all. We left too much space for our opponents. A lot of things were missing. It wasn't our standard game, but we won anyway."

LEWANDOWSKI GIVES POLAND THE LEAD

Poland broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Lewandowski leapt up unmarked in the box to meet Zielinski's cross and headed into the corner.

Malta levelled four minutes later, punishing a failed clearance from goalkeeper Bartłomiej Dragowski as Irvin Cardona reacted quickest in the six-yard box to tap the ball into the net.

Poland regained the lead in the 59th when Kurt Shaw’s tackle on Lewandowski inadvertently redirected the ball into the path of Pawel Wszolek, who swept home his first international goal in almost 10 years.

The visitors appeared to have doubled their advantage when Karol Swiderski finished off a quick counter, but VAR ruled it out due to Jakub Kiwior's foul on Cardona in the box at the other end.

The goal was overturned and a penalty awarded instead, with Teddy Teuma sending Drągowski the wrong way to bring Malta level again in the 68th minute.

Zielinski settled the contest five minutes from time, unleashing a low strike from distance that took a heavy deflection before skidding inside the far post.

"I hope that nothing will be missing in the playoffs and that luck will smile on us in the draw," the 37-year-old Lewandowski added. "I hope that in March we will be celebrating our qualification to the World Cup."

The tournament will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19 in 2026.