Polish FA says preparations for Under-20 Women's World Cup are proceeding as planned

WARSAW, July 31 : The Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Friday it has not received any information about teams withdrawing from the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup 2026, which is due to start in Poland in September, and preparations are continuing as planned.

"Preparations for the Women's U-20 World Cup are proceeding according to the previously established schedule and have entered their final stage," the PZPN said in an emailed statement. "The PZPN has received no information regarding the potential withdrawal of any team from the tournament."