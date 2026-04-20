Porcelain cockatoo steals show at Bayern's title celebrations

MUNICH, Germany, April 19 : A porcelain cockatoo was the star of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title celebrations at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, with the Bavarians' lucky charm also featuring on the players' official championship-winning T-shirts.

Bayern secured their 35th German championship with a 4-2 victory over VfB Stuttgart, with four matches left to play.

The players and staff celebrated with fans in the stadium, lifting aloft the porcelain bird like a trophy before placing it in front of them for team pictures.

The statue had been snatched from a Munich restaurant by Bayern players during last season's league title celebrations and was then officially handed over to the team by the restaurant owner.

The cockatoo has since become an unofficial team mascot.