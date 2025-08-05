Porecki makes surprise call to retire after breaking back into Wallabies

MELBOURNE :Australia hooker Dave Porecki has retired from professional rugby only weeks after reviving his test career.

The New South Wales Waratah battled injuries in recent seasons but made his first Australia appearance under coach Joe Schmidt against Fiji last month after nearly two years out of the Wallabies.

After suffering a concussion against Fiji and missing the first British & Irish Lions test in Brisbane, Porecki was recalled for the second clash in Melbourne before being sidelined for the third and final test in Sydney due to a cut heel at training.

Capped 21 times for the Wallabies, Porecki said it was the right time to start a new chapter in his life.

"Rugby has given me so much to be thankful for and has been such a massive part of my life for so long but it feels like the right time for me to turn the page," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There’s a lot of people who have supported me in my journey, and to them I’ll be forever grateful.

"I’m especially looking forward to spending more time with my wife Shani and kids Luca, Charlie and Billie.

"I look forward to continuing to support the game away from the field in this next stage of my life."

Porecki was part of Australia's 2023 World Cup squad and became the 88th Wallabies captain after injury to Will Skelton, leading the side in three of their four pool matches at the tournament.

Schmidt praised Porecki as the "the ultimate professional and quiet achiever."

"He doesn’t say a lot, preferring to get on with the job and to lead by example, and he’s done that really well for the time that I’ve known him," he said.