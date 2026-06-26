Portugal and Colombia battle for top spot to dodge heavyweights in last 32

MIAMI, June 25 : When Portugal face Colombia in their final Group K match at the World Cup, both teams will be jockeying to get a result that ensures they avoid a potential nightmare scenario in the round of 32.

While Colombia have reached the knockout stages with six points from two games, Portugal sit on four points and are all but through, but qualification is only part of the story.

Topping the group carries extra significance, with the Group K winners assured of a gentler path into the knockout rounds by facing one of the best third-placed sides while the runners-up could potentially meet England, Croatia or Ghana.

"Honestly, sometimes we do look at what situations could happen. I'd be lying if I said we didn't look at what could happen if we finished second or third," Portugal winger Pedro Neto told reporters.

"But what matters most - being Portuguese, with the mentality we have - is always to be the best. So obviously we are going to face Colombia to finish first, even without knowing what may happen in the other groups."

Colombia, runners-up at the 2024 Copa America, have impressed in a campaign blending attacking flair with a resilient defence that has made them awkward opponents.

Three goals against Uzbekistan set the tone and a narrow victory over Democratic Republic of Congo underlined their patience when facing stubborn opposition.

Portugal's path has been bumpier. They drew criticism after managing just one shot on target despite completing 740 passes in a frustrating stalemate with DRC, before bouncing back with a 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan.

RONALDO BACK AMONG GOALS

As the doubts dissolved into celebration, the rout also ended all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-game goal drought at major tournaments as the 41-year-old netted twice.

With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland banging in goals in the race for the Golden Boot, Ronaldo was under pressure to deliver at his sixth World Cup.

While Portugal boast one of the tournament's most complete squads on paper, Colombia's physicality, counter-attacking pace and defensive organisation present a far sterner test than Uzbekistan.

A draw will suffice for Colombia to claim top spot, putting the onus on Portugal to seize control in Miami's stifling conditions, where temperatures are expected to hit 87 degrees Fahrenheit (30.5° Celsius) at kickoff.

"Our mentality is to finish first and that's what we're going into the match to do: play a great match and finish in first place," Neto added.