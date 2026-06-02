Portugal carry hot streak and baggage into Ronaldo's sixth World Cup

June 2 : Portugal will roll into the World Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo still grabbing the spotlight, a midfield glittering like a jeweller's window and a familiar question lurking behind all the sparkle: Is this finally the year they stop underachieving?

The tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States is expected to be Ronaldo's record-breaking sixth World Cup, an astonishing feat for a 41-year-old who has spent two decades turning the improbable into routine.

Yet for all the attention Ronaldo is afforded, Portugal's engine room may be the real headline act.

Paris St Germain duo Vitinha and Joao Neves set the rhythm behind Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes, giving manager Roberto Martinez a midfield that can make a convincing claim to be the best in the world.

There is quality almost everywhere else too, but Portuguese talent is hardly a novelty. Benfica, Sporting, Porto and Braga have long supplied Europe's biggest clubs with polished players.

The trouble is Portugal have too often taken fine squads to major tournaments and returned with a suitcase full of regrets.

They won their only Euros title in 2016 and reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2006 but their last four campaigns on the world stage brought frustration: two last-16 exits, one quarter-final loss and a grim group-stage departure in 2014.

Qatar in 2022 was another bruising chapter.

Portugal were eliminated by Morocco in the quarter-finals, Ronaldo scored only once and was dropped by then-coach Fernando Santos for the knockout win over Switzerland after a 2-1 loss to South Korea in the final group game.

Santos departed and Martinez arrived in January 2023, bringing the experience of leading Belgium's gilded generation to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

The change has refreshed Portugal. They reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and beat European champions Spain in last year's Nations League final, sharpening belief before their trip across the Atlantic.

Martinez's record has been close to spotless. In 36 matches, he has posted the highest win percentage of any Portugal manager at 69.4 per cent, a figure that rises to 70.9 per cent in competitive games.

His side have also been prolific, averaging 2.66 goals per match, while his tenure has included Portugal's longest winning streak of 11 matches.

Martinez has also squeezed fresh life from Ronaldo, who has scored 25 goals in 30 appearances under him, a better goals-per-game return than for any of his previous national team coaches.

Portugal begin their Group K campaign against Democratic Republic of Congo before facing Uzbekistan and Colombia.

On paper, they have the form, firepower and midfield to go deep in the tournament. The hard part is proving this golden cast can finally turn promise into the biggest prize of all.