Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their World Cup opener

HOUSTON: Portugal and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated after Democratic Republic of Congo fought back to earn a 1-1 draw on Wednesday (Jun 17) in the African nation's return to the World Cup stage after 52 years.

It looked like it would be a long afternoon for DR Congo with Portugal taking the lead inside six minutes when Pedro Neto crossed for Joao Neves who headed home from 15 metres.

It gave one of the pre-tournament favourites the perfect start, though ended as their only effort on target in the game.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez acknowledged his side felt the pressure of trying to win the tournament while failing to carve out enough opportunities and keeping the ball in areas that allowed DR Congo to adjust.

"We didn't create enough chances and probably we lost that intention of scoring the second goal," Martinez said.

"But I think it's more the mentality of getting rid of the weight on the shoulders of the players or wanting to win the World Cup because the process is trying to win against Congo first."

Portugal, led by 41-year-old Ronaldo looking to score in his sixth World Cup, dominated possession as DR Congo sat back and soaked up the pressure for much of the match, looking to strike on the counter in the Group K clash.

DR Congo - cheered on at the stadium by President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo - grew into the game and were rewarded deep in first-half stoppage time when an unmarked Yoane Wissa scored their first-ever goal at a World Cup when he headed home a cross whipped into the box by Arthur Masuaku.

"It is a step forward for us to have scored this first goal and to have this first point for our country during this World Cup," DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre said. "We gave everything we had against the team of Portugal. We are delighted."