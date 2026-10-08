Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

Portugal jumps into top 5 of FIFA world rankings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Portugal jumps into top 5 of FIFA world rankings

Portugal jumps into top 5 of FIFA world rankings

May 25, 2026; Toronto, ON, CAN; FIFA World Cup is displayed during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

08 Oct 2026 01:42AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 07 (Field Level Media) - Portugal was the only team that moved up in the top 10 of the updated FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings on Wednesday, climbing two spots to No. 5.

Brazil and Morocco each fell one spot in the only other changes within the top 10, after each drew a friendly during the just-concluded international window. Portugal won all four UEFA Nations League matches during this window, beating Norway twice and Wales and Denmark once each.

Spain, fresh off winning its second World Cup this summer, built on its margin as the top-ranked team after sweeping the first four Nations League matches, beating England 3-2, Croatia twice and the Czech Republic.

Argentina remains No. 2 after beating Benin 3-0 Tuesday night in Lionel Messi's final match for his country, while France and England round out the top four. Belgium, the Netherlands and Mexico complete the top 10.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The United States remains in the same spot at No. 16 despite a 4-0-0 international window that included victories over Peru (4-1), Chile (4-2), Mexico (3-0) and Canada (1-0).

Rwanda was the biggest riser in the rankings, jumping nine spots to No. 119 thanks in large part to beating World Cup darling Cape Verde 2-1 in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Sept. 29.

Sierra Leone was the biggest faller in this update, dropping eight spots to No. 130 after losing both Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

The rankings will next be updated on Nov. 18.

(-Field Level Media)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement