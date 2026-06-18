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Portugal need to find their World Cup mojo after lacklustre display
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Portugal need to find their World Cup mojo after lacklustre display

Portugal need to find their World Cup mojo after lacklustre display
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v DR Congo - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds their fans after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble
Portugal need to find their World Cup mojo after lacklustre display
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v DR Congo - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Costa look dejected after DR Congo's Yoane Wissa scores their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Portugal need to find their World Cup mojo after lacklustre display
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v DR Congo - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Portugal's Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Costa look dejected after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Troy Taormina
Portugal need to find their World Cup mojo after lacklustre display
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v DR Congo - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 Portugal players in a huddle before the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
18 Jun 2026 11:51PM
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HOUSTON, June 18 : Portugal’s lacklustre start to the World Cup in their 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday was a major disappointment but is a continuation of underwhelming form at the global finals over the last two decades.

Since finishing fourth in Germany in 2006, Portugal have won six of their 17 World Cup fixtures, and those were against North Korea, Ghana (twice), Morocco, Uruguay and Switzerland.

In that time they have had teams brimming with talent, but have not gone beyond the quarter-finals, losing to Morocco at that stage in 2022, while also suffering a surprise group-stage exit in Brazil 12 years ago.

Portugal had only been to two World Cups before 2002, when they finished third in 1966 as Eusebio led them to the bronze medal, and went out in the group stage in 1986.

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But such has been the development of the team in the last two decades that they entered the 2026 finals with high expectations of lifting the trophy for the first time.

Coach Roberto Martinez said before the Congo game the perception was it would be a "disaster" if they drew, but after taking a sixth-minute lead, they were largely second-best.

"I think it's more the mentality of getting rid of the weight on the shoulders of the players of wanting to win the World Cup," Martinez told reporters in the wake of their draw in Houston.

"Now we need to be calm, we need to assess, we need to highlight the good things that we did, and we did many good things. We need to improve the bad things and that's what happens in a World Cup."

Congo had more shots, with Joao Neves’ headed goal the only strike Portugal managed to get on target.

"They (Congo) were intense, confident. They played like a big final in a big tournament, and that shows incredible personality. We knew that Congo could do that. It wasn't a surprise," Martinez said.

But he may be left wondering why his own side did not show the same fighting spirit to win the game, something they will need if they are to beat better opponents and lift the trophy.

Portugal are next in action against Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday in what is shaping up to be a must-win game for the confidence of the side. They also face Colombia on June 27.

Source: Reuters
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