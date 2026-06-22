Portugal seek sharper edge against Uzbekistan after blunt World Cup start

June 21 : Portugal had plenty of the ball in their World Cup opener but little bite and Roberto Martinez's side return to Houston on Tuesday needing a sharper attacking display against Uzbekistan after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Democratic Republic of Congo.

The numbers told a familiar cautionary tale. According to Opta, Portugal completed 783 passes against the Africans, fewer only than Spain's 800, and topped the possession chart with 75 per cent.

Yet all that control produced seven shots and only one on target — Joao Neves's sixth-minute header.

For a team carrying high expectations around Cristiano Ronaldo and an array of attacking options, the struggle came not in circulation of the ball but in the final third, where creativity, decision-making and finishing deserted them.

Portugal's shot count was among the lowest of the opening round, with only five of the 48 teams managing fewer, while Spain, despite being held 0-0 by Cape Verde, attempted 27 shots.

Martinez will hope for a more ruthless display against an Uzbekistan side beaten 3-1 by Colombia in their first-ever World Cup match, a debut marked by nerves and caution.

Uzbekistan coach Fabio Cannavaro said the occasion weighed heavily on his players.

"I told them they were too nervous. That's why, in the end, they focused so much on defending," he said.

The Italian, winner of the 2006 Ballon d'Or, believes the pressure of their World Cup bow has now passed and pointed to Uzbekistan's second-half chances against Colombia as evidence they can trouble Portugal.

"We have plenty of quality to be a top Asian team, but of course we have to grow," he added.

Portugal trained in Palm Beach on Sunday, with Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo again working separately as he continues specific recovery work after starting against DR Congo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who played the full match in the opener and came in for criticism, remains central to Portugal's story at 41.

"Cristiano is an example because of his career, because of the hunger he still has at his age," winger Francisco Conceicao said. "For us and for the new generation, he's a role model."

For Portugal, though, inspiration alone will not be enough. Against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo must step up and do what is expected of him as the target man in his team's attack.