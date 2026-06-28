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Portugal swap Neves for Neves in final group game against Colombia
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Portugal swap Neves for Neves in final group game against Colombia

Portugal swap Neves for Neves in final group game against Colombia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Colombia v Portugal - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Portugal's Ruben Neves arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Portugal swap Neves for Neves in final group game against Colombia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Colombia v Portugal - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 27, 2026 A Colombia fan reacts outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
28 Jun 2026 06:34AM
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MIAMI, June 27 : Portugal made one change to their starting lineup against Colombia for their final World Cup group game on Saturday, with Ruben Neves coming in for Joao Neves.

Colombia have six points and need only a draw to top the group while Portugal (four points) must win if they want to advance as group winners.

• Roberto Martinez swaps Paris St Germain's young Joao Neves for the experienced Ruben in Portugal's midfield.

• Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, continues to lead the line in his sixth World Cup with Joao Felix and Pedro Neto on the wings and Bruno Fernandes slots in as the playmaker.

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• Luis Diaz leads Colombia's attack and Jhon Cordoba comes in for Luis Suarez.

• Daniel Munoz, Colombia's top scorer at the tournament with two goals, starts on the bench.

Source: Reuters
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