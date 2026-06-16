Portugal's Nunes hoping clubmate Dias will be fit for World Cup opener

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, June 14 : Portugal's versatile Matheus Nunes believes his clubmate Ruben Dias is a vital part of the national team and is hoping the experienced central defender is fit to play in their World Cup opener against DR Congo on Wednesday.

Dias, who plays with Nunes at Manchester City, trained separately from the squad on Monday for undisclosed reasons, sparking fears among Portugal fans that he might not be available for the Group K clash in Houston.

"Obviously we want him to be present in every game because he is very important," Nunes told reporters at the team's training camp on Monday.

"My partner from City — we all know how important he is to this national team. He is one of the leaders, a very present voice in the dressing room and outside it as well.

"I hope he'll be good for the first game and for the rest of the World Cup too."

Nunes also responded to media criticism of the Portugal squad's late arrival for the tournament and much-publicised use of the beach facilities at their training camp in Florida.

"That was always part of the work plan," he explained.

"We go to the beach in the mornings to adapt to the climate, because obviously ... I spend the whole year playing in Manchester, and there isn't as much sun or heat there, and it's a huge difference.

"I think it's perfectly normal. It shouldn't give the impression that we're spending more time at the beach than training. In the morning we go to the beach ... and then in the afternoon we do our normal training every day."

VERSATILE NUNES COMFORTABLE IN DIFFERENT POSITIONS

Nunes' versatility offers Portugal coach Roberto Martinez selection options and the Brazilian-born 27-year-old said he was happy to be considered either as a midfielder or fullback.

"I feel like both. I think I'm comfortable in both positions," he added.

"I've now had almost a season and a half playing at fullback, so I'm more than used to everything that the position involves.

"I've also played left wing and I've played in all sorts of positions that I feel I can do. I'd say I'm comfortable in both positions. I don't really have a preference at the moment."

He is less ambivalent about where his footballing allegiances lie, having moved to Portugal aged 12 and chosen to represent his adopted nation after being called up by Brazil in 2021.

"I feel like I'm both — I'm Portuguese, I'm Brazilian," he said.

"But when it comes to football, I owe much more to Portugal than to Brazil because Portugal gave me the opportunity to be who I am today. It was Portugal that opened the doors for me.

"Obviously it was difficult, but I'm very proud to have chosen Portugal and I'm very happy to play for Portugal."