Portugal's Ronaldo does little to shake perception he is yesterday's man

HOUSTON, June 17 : Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's two second-half misses against the Democratic Republic of Congo and a mostly anonymous display did little to dissuade those who feel he is past his prime and not the man to lead his country to World Cup success.

Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw in Group K by a Congolese side appearing at their first global finals in 52 years.

Ronaldo, 41, is at his sixth World Cup, a record he jointly holds with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, and had two chances to win the game, both of which he put wide from close range.

The frustration from his captain Bruno Fernandes, who had lined up behind Ronaldo in the first of the opportunities, was evident and prolonged.

Ronaldo had the fewest touches (25) of any Portugal player who featured for more than 45 minutes.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was not in the mood to speak specifically about Ronaldo’s performance in the post-match press conference, suggesting the forward was not given the support he needed.

"We have to utilise all the players on the pitch. The lead attacker (Ronaldo) needs to be close to the six-yard box and we need to get the ball (to him)."

MAKES NO SENSE TO SUBSTITUTE RONALDO, SAYS MARTINEZ

Asked if he thought about substituting Ronaldo, Martinez said the forward's experience was key.

"It makes no sense to get the best goalscorer in world football out in a game that you need goals," he said.

"For us in moments like this, the experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important, the way that we can use the space is important.

"And every player has a responsibility or a piece of quality on the pitch. And clearly when you look for goals, you need to have Cristiano."

The debate over whether Ronaldo should be used as a starter, off the bench or not at all is not a new one.

His incredible return of 143 goals in 229 caps – both of which are records in men’s international football – puts him among football's greats.

But Portugal are not lacking talent in attacking areas.

They are next in action against Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday, before they face Colombia in a final Group K clash in Miami on June 27.