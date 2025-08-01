Portugal's Sousa named as Kuwait national team coach

Portuguese Helio Sousa has been appointed as coach of the Kuwait men's team, the country's football association (KFA) announced on Thursday.

The 55-year-old succeeds Juan Antonio Pizzi, whose contract expired earlier this year.

"Helio Sousa is the coach of the Kuwait national football team. Welcome to Kuwait," KFA said on X without providing further details.

Local media reported that Sousa has signed a contract with the KFA until 2027, reportedly worth $1.6 million per year.

Sousa previously enjoyed a successful stint with Bahrain, guiding the nation to the West Asian Football Federation Championship title in 2019 before securing their maiden Gulf Cup later that year.

(Reporting By Ahmed Abd Ellatif, editing by Pritha Sarkar)