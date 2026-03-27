Powerboat racing-Will Smith announces electric E1 to race in Angola

March 26 : Hollywood actor and electric powerboat team owner Will Smith visited Angola on Thursday to announce the capital Luanda as a venue for a round of the E1 championship in September.

Other E1 team owners include tennis great Rafa Nadal, the NBA's LeBron James and seven-times NFL Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Luanda, on the Atlantic coast, will host the eight-race championship's debut in southern Africa over the weekend of September 12-13.

Lagos in Nigeria is also hosting a race in October.

"We are delighted to welcome Luanda ... as a major new stop on E1’s global calendar and another statement of intent as we look to continue to grow our international audiences," said series founder Alejandro Agag in a statement.

"It’s great having Will Smith here as one of our team owners to back this exciting new race location and to see his and the people’s enthusiasm for our unique form of racing on water."