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Pramac promote Guevara to MotoGP as Miller leaves
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Pramac promote Guevara to MotoGP as Miller leaves

Pramac promote Guevara to MotoGP as Miller leaves

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France - May 10, 2026 BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2's Izan Guevara celebrates winning the Moto2 race REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

27 Aug 2026 08:51PM
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Aug 27 : Spaniard Izan Guevara will move up from Moto2 to MotoGP next season as Australian Jack Miller's replacement at the Pramac Yamaha team, they said on Thursday.

Miller's departure had already been confirmed.

Guevara, 22, won the Moto3 championship in 2022 and is currently second in the Moto2 standings. MotoGP is entering a new technical era next year with 850cc bikes. 

"Beyond his unquestionable talent and speed, he has matured significantly as both a rider and a professional. His work ethic, determination, consistency and ability to continuously improve have confirmed that he is ready to take the next step," said Yamaha's managing director Paolo Pavesio. 

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"Developing the next generation of riders is essential for the future of our sport, and Izan represents exactly the kind of talent we want to invest in."

Pramac also have Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu under contract for 2027.

Source: Reuters
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