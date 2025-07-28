Predator and puppeteer: Pogacar turns the Tour into his stage

PARIS :At just 26, Tadej Pogacar has turned the Tour de France into his kingdom, claiming his fourth title on Sunday and cementing a reign that recalls the hunger of Eddy Merckx and the iron grip of Lance Armstrong – yet feels entirely his own.

This victory was more than just a triumph - it was a showcase of transformation. Pogacar started the race as a lively, daring rider, delighting fans with audacious attacks and celebrating stage wins with unrestrained exuberance.

Yet as the gruelling three-week event wore on, the Slovenian’s demeanour shifted. The joy gave way to cold, calculating focus, showcasing his ability to transition from a crowd-pleaser to a commanding leader.

Only in the final stage did Pogacar spring back to life in a ride resembling a one-day classic, during which he fought an epic duel with Belgian Wout van Aert.

While he did not win, the joy of racing was briefly back as the world champion found a challenge at his measure.

Through the first two weeks, Pogacar appeared unstoppable, claiming four stage wins, putting the hammer down on the climb to Hautacam and adding a dominant performance in the uphill time trial on Stage 13. That victory stretched his lead over Jonas Vingegaard to more than four minutes, reinforcing his position as the man to beat.

His early attacks were bold, his energy seemingly endless. Fans witnessed the Pogacar they adored — smiling at the summit, waving to children on the roadside, and revelling in the pure joy of racing.

However, the Alpine stages brought a noticeable change. Pogacar’s appetite for stage victories diminished, replaced by a deliberate focus on controlling the race.

On the climb to La Plagne, Pogacar allowed Thymen Arensman to claim the stage win, focusing instead on neutralizing Vingegaard’s chances of winning the stage.

That level of authority brought echoes of Armstrong's dominance in the early 2000s, although the context was vastly different. The psychological command over the race, however, felt familiar.

Rivals stopped plotting to beat Pogacar, they plotted to survive.

"It was one of the hardest, if not the hardest, Tours I've been in," Pogacar told reporters, emphasising the physical and mental challenges of defending his lead over three weeks.

The Slovenian’s calm demeanour occasionally cracked under pressure. After enduring repeated accelerations from rivals during a mountain stage, he described their tactics as “a bit annoying.”

While Pogacar never appeared physically vulnerable, his transition from carefree to businesslike reflected the immense weight of leadership.

Even when Matteo Jorgenson launched an attack, Pogacar personally shut it down despite the American posing no threat to his overall lead - a testament to his meticulous control.

COMPARISONS TO MERCKX

Every milestone Pogacar achieves revives comparisons with Merckx, cycling's "Cannibal," who devoured everything in his path. The Belgian claimed five Tours, Giro-Tour doubles, and Monument wins during his remarkable career.

With four Tour titles, one Giro win, multiple Monuments, and a world championship to his name, Pogacar is the closest to Merckx’s level seen in decades.

Bernard Hinault, one of four riders with five Tour wins, remarked that Pogacar is “like me and Merckx,” while Merckx himself admitted that Pogacar’s world title ride surpassed his own on that day.

The defining question now is whether Pogacar can match Merckx’s record of five Tour victories. His 2024 season - winning the Giro, Tour, and World Championships - echoes Merckx’s mythical 1974 campaign.

The way Pogacar is able to control a race feels organic, driven by raw talent, versatility, and a calm confidence that suggests inevitability rather than fear.

Yet the final week of the Tour revealed another layer to Pogacar’s character: the strain of expectation. Though his joy faded as the race progressed, replaced by steely determination, it is this duality - exuberance and strain, predator and puppet master - that makes Pogacar a compelling figure in modern cycling.

With four Tour wins at 26, Pogacar stands tantalisingly close to the immortal mark of five titles, cementing his place among cycling’s greats.