Premier League champions Arsenal land Newcastle's Guimaraes

LONDON, Aug 8 : Arsenal have signed Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes on a four-year contract with a further one-year option, the Premier League champions announced on Saturday.

The North London club have agreed a deal reported by British media to be worth around 75 million pounds ($101.16 million) for the Brazil international, adding one of the Premier League's most influential midfielders to Mikel Arteta's squad.

“Since the first time I spoke to (Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea) Berta and Mikel, I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life and I think to be an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life,” Guimaraes said in a statement on the club's website.

"I am so excited to start. We have tough games to play this season, so the squad is going to be very, very important and I’m hopeful we can achieve our dreams.”

The midfielder joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyonnais in January 2022 and quickly established himself as one of the league's standout performers, playing a central role in the north-east club's rise over the past three seasons.

He played for Brazil at this year's World Cup and has been a regular presence in the national team in recent years.

The move comes as another blow for Newcastle following the departures of key players Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, as well as manager Eddie Howe, who stepped down from the role and was replaced by German coach Matthias Jaissle.

ARSENAL DEPTH IN SQUAD

Guimaraes' arrival at The Emirates marks another significant statement of intent from Arsenal as they seek to retain their Premier League title and strengthen their challenge in Europe.

The 28-year-old has built a reputation as one of the league's most complete midfielders, combining defensive solidity with creativity and attacking output.

He made 195 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring 31 goals, and helped them end a long wait for domestic silverware by captaining the side to League Cup success in 2025.

“As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year," Berta said.

"Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies.”

The Brazilian's versatility could prove particularly valuable. Equally comfortable operating as a holding midfielder, Guimaraes would offer Arsenal greater tactical flexibility and control.

He adds another elite option to Arteta's midfield alongside Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and captain Martin Odegaard.

While increasing competition for places, Guimaraes' signing will also help Arsenal to managed the workload of key players more effectively, particularly that of Rice, who was a cornerstone of the side last season as they to lifted their first league title in 22 years.

Arsenal begin the new campaign at home to promoted Coventry City on August 21.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)