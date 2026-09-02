Logo
Logo

Sport

Premier League clubs smash summer transfer spending record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Premier League clubs smash summer transfer spending record

Premier League clubs smash summer transfer spending record
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Liverpool - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - April 19, 2026 Everton's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Premier League clubs smash summer transfer spending record
Soccer Football - FA Community Shield - Arsenal v Manchester City - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - August 16, 2026 Manchester City's Elliot Anderson during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Premier League clubs smash summer transfer spending record
Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Chelsea - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - August 24, 2026 Chelsea's Morgan Rogers celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Premier League clubs smash summer transfer spending record
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 29, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Sandro Tonali in action with Newcastle United's Anthony Elanga REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Premier League clubs smash summer transfer spending record
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Bronze Final - France v England - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - July 18, 2026 France's Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their second goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Sam Navarro/File Photo
02 Sep 2026 06:18AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2026 06:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Sept 1 : The Premier League has smashed its summer spending record for the second successive season as once again England's top-flight clubs flex their financial muscles.

Manchester City's signing of Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye for a reported £65 million pushed the total gross spend in the window to an eye-watering £3.198 billion.

With more late deals still in the pipeline, the total already eclipses last summer when the combined spend of the 20 clubs breached the £3 billion barrier for the first time.

Five years ago the total was £1.13 billion.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Three players alone cost a combined £333 million with Manchester City signing midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116 million, Morgan Rogers switching from Aston Villa to Chelsea for £117 million and Tottenham Hotspur breaking their club record to sign Sandro Tonali for a fee that could reach £100 million from Newcastle United.

On Monday Liverpool agreed to pay an initial £107 million to Paris St Germain for France forward Bradley Barcola with that deal likely to rise to £123m.

Of the 11 most expensive signings ever, three of them - Anderson, Rogers and Barcola - have happened this summer.

To highlight the complete domination of Premier League clubs' purchasing power over their European rivals, only Yan Diomande's move to Real Madrid from Leipzig and Anthony Gordon's switch from Newcastle to Barcelona involved fees in excess of £60 million while newly-promoted Ipswich Town spent more on squad-strengthening than Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus.

The spending spree continued right up to the final hours of the window with several more big-money transfers.

Aston Villa announced their 11th signing of the window with the £47 million purchase of Senegal winger Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG while Newcastle paid £51.4 million to bring in forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille.

The trend for clubs to buy from English top-flight rivals continues to rise with around 38 per cent of deals made between Premier League clubs - up from 30 per cent last summer.

Chelsea were the biggest summer spenders as new manager Xabi Alonso enjoyed a £347 million influx of players while Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were not far behind.

Tottenham splashed out £303 million as they rebuild after two successive seasons close to being relegated.

According to website transfermarkt, promoted trio Ipswich, Coventry City and Hull City spent more than a combined £400 million to prepare themselves for life in the top flight.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement