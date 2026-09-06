President Infantino will seek re-election in March, FIFA says

Sept 6 : FIFA president Gianni Infantino remains committed to standing for re-election amid renewed opposition to his candidacy after a botched plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors, a spokesperson for the global soccer body said on Sunday.

Infantino, who had previously announced that he would seek a fourth term in March next year, has faced calls to resign from UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF, after his plan to sell a 20 per cent stake in the World Cup and other FIFA events was scrapped amid widespread backlash in July.

But the 56-year-old retains support from the African and South American confederations.

"The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement came after Infantino remained tight-lipped when asked whether he regretted the turbulent last six weeks while attending the U-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday.

"There will be a lot to say, but there will be a right place and a right time to say this," Infantino had said.

No one has formally announced a candidacy to challenge Infantino in next year's election.