Price calls for Shields fight after beating Pineiro

April 5 : Lauren Price has targeted a potential showdown with dual Olympic champion Claressa Shields after defeating Stephanie Pineiro on points to retain her welterweight world titles in Cardiff on Saturday.

Price, 31, who hails from Wales, won an Olympic gold medal in 2021 for Great Britain.

She finished strongly to go the distance after a tough bout on Saturday and earned a unanimous decision from the judges.

Following the bout, American star Shields entered the ring and faced off with the Welsh boxer, fuelling speculation about a future contest between the two.

"I want the biggest fights in boxing, and what a great honour it would be to share the ring with Shields," broadcaster BBC quoted Price as saying.

"It is why I'm in the game, I want to fight the best. Credit to Shields - I respect her - but I back myself."

Shields said discussions would be needed over the site of any bout but suggested a meeting towards the end of 2026, adding that it would probably be contested at middleweight.

"When you are an Olympic champion you are a special fighter," the BBC quoted Shields as saying.

"No disrespect to you, you've got a little bit of time. I've got one more fight and then we can fight at the end of the year."

Shields, also 31, now holds the IBF, WBC, WBF and WBO heavyweight titles and remains unbeaten as a professional with an 18-0 record.