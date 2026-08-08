Promoted Ipswich sign Serbian Lukic from Fulham

Aug 8 : Ipswich Town have signed Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic from Fulham on a contract running until 2030, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Saturday.

• The clubs did not disclose financial details of the transfer, although The Athletic reported that the deal was worth around £9 million ($12.14 million).

• Lukic arrives with extensive top-flight experience. The 29-year-old has 62 caps for Serbia and made close to 100 Premier League appearances for Fulham.

• Before moving to England, Lukic established himself at Torino in Serie A and also had a loan spell with Spanish side Levante.

• "I have played at Portman Road before in the Premier League and the atmosphere was one of the best I have experienced. I can't wait to play here as a home player," Lukic said in a statement.

• "I am a box-to-box player who gives my all every time I am on the pitch and I'm excited to meet everyone and get started," he added.

• Lukic becomes Ipswich's eighth signing of the close-season transfer window as the club strengthen their squad ahead of their return straight back to the Premier League.

• Ipswich will look to secure their top-flight status under new manager Gary O'Neil, who was appointed in June after the departure of Kieran McKenna who had five seasons in charge.

• ($1 = 0.7414 pounds)