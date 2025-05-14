Prosecutors seek prison sentence for Ingebrigtsen father, Norwegian media report

Norwegian prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Gjert Ingebrigtsen, who is accused of abusing his twice Olympic gold medallist son Jakob and daughter Ingrid, Norwegian media reported on Tuesday.

The back-to-back 5,000 metres world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen took the stand in March, where he described a childhood marked by fear and manipulation and told the court about several incidents of violence.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen has pleaded not guilty and repeatedly denied the charges. He faces up to six years in prison if convicted. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutor Ellen Gimre said that "the clear starting point in such cases is unconditional imprisonment," according to broadcaster NRK.

"In addition to the violence itself, it is also a breach of the trust between close relations. It's the constant fear of when the next episode of violence, the next threat, or the next violation will occur," said Gimre.