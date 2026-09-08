Logo
Logo

Sport

Proud Barca vice-captain Lamine says Champions League is his main target
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Proud Barca vice-captain Lamine says Champions League is his main target

Proud Barca vice-captain Lamine says Champions League is his main target
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - September 6, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Proud Barca vice-captain Lamine says Champions League is his main target
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v FC Barcelona - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - September 6, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their second goal with Raphinha before it was disallowed by VAR for offside REUTERS/Pablo Morano
08 Sep 2026 08:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept 8 : Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal said on Tuesday that winning the Champions League was his primary motivation this season and he was proud to be among the club's captains at such a young age.

On Saturday, manager Hansi Flick said Lamine, 19, was one of three vice-captains elected by his teammates alongside Eric Garcia and Frenkie de Jong, while the German coach himself had chosen Raphinha and Pedri.

"There's no greater motivation than the Champions League, which is the one I still have to win. We will give our all to win it. Good players have arrived, like (Anthony) Gordon, (Karim) Adeyemi, Rodri," Lamine told a press conference.

Traditionally, the group of captains selected are the more experienced members of a team, but the teenager was a surprise choice as fifth in line to wear the captain's armband.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The record for the youngest Barcelona player to do so was Bojan Krkic in 2010, aged 20 years and 56 days.

"It's something to be proud of at 19 years old. I'm very grateful to my teammates. It's a position that comes with responsibilities, even if I'm only 19, but I'm very happy," said Lamine.

Following successive Champions League eliminations, in which Barca could not keep a clean sheet in any of the four games that led to their exits, there have been questions over whether they must adapt Flick's aggressive strategy to win in Europe.

"We always adapt our style, for the opponent. Maybe not too much but when it is necessary. We have our style, it has been very successful over the last two seasons," said Flick.

Barca's German coach added that he needed all of his players fit and sharp at the right time to overcome the difficulties posed by Atletico Madrid, who won 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals last season.

The Catalan club are hoping to end an 11-year drought in the Champions League. They came agonisingly close in 2025 when they lost their semi-final to Inter Milan after extra time.

Their European campaign begins on Wednesday against Feyenoord at Camp Nou.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement