Proud Italy prepares to sign off with closing show in ancient Verona Arena

VERONA, Italy, Feb 22 : Italy was set to bring down the curtain on two weeks of scintillating Olympic sporting action on Sunday with a closing ceremony in the ancient Verona Arena amphitheatre.

The show, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. (1930 GMT), is entitled "Beauty in Action" and will feature leading Italian ballet dancer Roberto Bolle and celebrate Italian art as well as sporting achievement.

The area around the 2,000-year-old Arena, in the heart of Verona, was cordoned off, with entry limited to pass‑holders, residents or ticket‑holders for security reasons.

Tourists were surprised to find access to the main Piazza Bra restricted.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Games, co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, have been hailed a success by International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, and the atmosphere has been lifted by a record medal haul for the Italians.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who will be in Verona, was in a celebratory mood.

"The Olympics have given us unforgettable emotions and a sense of pride that will remain with Italy for a long time to come," she wrote on X, adding that the smooth running had "brought prestige to the entire nation."

OPEN-AIR CELEBRATION

The ceremony is being held in an open-air Roman amphitheatre renowned for staging opera and pop concerts in the heart of the northern Italian city made famous as the setting for William Shakespeare's play "Romeo and Juliet".

The Italian hosts will formally hand over to the French Alps, the venue for the next Winter Games in 2030.

Hundreds of people marched through Verona a few hours before the Olympics closing ceremony to protest against housing costs and environmental concerns linked to the Winter Games.

The “Olympics? No thanks” rally was organised by university groups and associations that oppose hosting an event they say disrupts forests, pours concrete onto fragile land and deepens social inequality.

However, with the Olympic medals won and lost, the tone of the closing ceremony in the Arena is expected to be relaxed and free-wheeling. Italian singer Achille Lauro and DJ/producer Gabry Ponte will be on hand to get the party going.

Tickets were priced from 950 euros ($1,120) to a top level of 2,900 euros. The weather has been kind, with clear skies after a mild day.

"The closing ceremony will also be a celebration for all the athletes taking part, who will have the chance to witness something unique, because the ceremony in the Arena will certainly be something unprecedented in Olympic history," Damiano Tommasi, mayor of Verona, and a former Hellas Verona and AS Roma soccer player, told Reuters.

"Personally, it motivates me to work towards planning a bid for the Summer Games in Italy, which have been missing for far too long," he added.

Rome hosted the Olympics in 1960 and the Italian capital dropped a bid for the 2024 Games which were held in Paris.

POSITIVE FEEDBACK

The Milan Cortina Games have followed a new blueprint, with sporting events spread over a wide area of northern Italy. Feedback from athletes has been positive.

"I would say ... to Italy, I think that they did an absolutely fantastic job hosting the Olympics," said U.S. freestyle skier Christopher Lillis, praising the venues, food and friendly atmosphere.

The success of the Games has prompted speculation that Italy could bid for a future Summer Olympics, having in 2016 withdrawn Rome's candidacy for the 2024 Games.

Olympic cauldrons have burned in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo since the Games opened on February 6.

These will be extinguished on Sunday but reignited for the Paralympics which run from March 6-15.

($1 = 0.8499 euros)

(Additional reporting by Emilio Parodi in Veeona and Alvise Armellini in Livigno; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)