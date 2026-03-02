'Proudly colonised by immigrants': Man Utd fans turn tables on Ratcliffe with banner

MANCHESTER, March 1 : Manchester United supporters delivered a pointed response to minority owner Jim Ratcliffe's immigration comments, unfurling a banner celebrating the club's foreign players during Sunday's 2-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The Stretford End displayed a banner reading "MUFC proudly colonised by immigrants" - a clever riposte to Ratcliffe's remark last month that Britain had been "colonised by immigrants".

The billionaire has since apologised, saying he was sorry he had caused offence with his comments that even drew a rebuke from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

United fans showcased images of beloved foreign players past and present, including France's Eric Cantona and Patrice Evra, South Korean midfielder Park Ji-sung, Norway's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, current captain Bruno Fernandes, Brazil's Casemiro and Ivorian Amad Diallo.

The banner proved apt as Fernandes helped inspire United's comeback win at Old Trafford, converting a penalty before the Portuguese midfielder provided an assist for Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko's winning header.

The victory lifted United to third in the Premier League table, with their foreign players once again proving their worth on the pitch while fans made their feelings crystal clear in the stands.