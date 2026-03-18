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PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
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PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win

PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Paris St Germain's Senny Mayulu celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Liam Delap look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action with Chelsea's Mamadou Sarr REUTERS/David Klein
PSG crush Chelsea 3-0 for 8-2 aggregate win
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez looks dejected after Paris St Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
18 Mar 2026 05:56AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 06:44AM)
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LONDON, March 17 : Defending champions Paris St Germain humbled Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, laying down the gauntlet for European challengers with a crushing 8-2 aggregate last-16 victory in the Champions League.

The French side, playing with Gallic brio, took six minutes to open their account when first-leg substitute hero Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a third goal to his tally in the tie, pouncing on an all too familiar Chelsea defensive blunder, this time by Mamadou Sarr.

It was the Georgian's arrival on the pitch in Paris a week ago that heralded Chelsea's Champions League demise when they conceded three goals in a whirlwind last 15 minutes to put the tie out of reach.

On Tuesday they had to attack, which only highlighted their defensive frailties.

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They were caught on the counter-attack in the 15th minute with a fine finish from Bradley Barcola and 19-year-old PSG substitute Senny Mayulu added a third in the 62nd minute.

Chelsea laboured in front of goal with 18 shots, half of them on target. PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov did pull off two good saves just before halftime but he was not otherwise greatly challenged.

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior, who must now focus on qualifying for the Champions League next season, substituted his top players Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez before an hour had been played.

"A tough night. We knew it was a tough ask and to start the game in the manner that we did... you can't make mistakes at this level," Rosenior told TNT.

"They were clinical. The third goal, ball breaks and he hits in the top corner," said the coach, who is already under pressure after only two months in the post. "They didn't make mistakes."

The home side rounded off a miserable night playing the last five minutes with 10 men after defender Trevoh Chalobah was carried off injured and Rosenior had used all five substitutes.

PSG will meet either Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarter-finals next month.

Source: Reuters
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