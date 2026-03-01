Logo
PSG extend lead atop League 1 with 1-0 win at Le Havre
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Le Havre AC v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - February 28, 2026 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue applauds fans after the match with Nuno Mendes REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Le Havre AC v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - February 28, 2026 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their first goal with Illia Zabarnyi REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Le Havre AC v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - February 28, 2026 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue has his penalty saved by Le Havre AC's Mory Diaw REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Le Havre AC v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - February 28, 2026 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola in action with Le Havre's Stephan Zagadou REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Le Havre AC v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - February 28, 2026 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola in action with Le Havre's Enzo Koffi REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
01 Mar 2026 06:37AM
LE HAVRE, France, Feb 28 : Paris St Germain extended their Ligue 1 advantage to four points with a 1-0 victory at Le Havre on Saturday thanks to a first-half goal from Bradley Barcola.

PSG lead second-placed Lens, who have stumbled over the last seven days with a 3-2 home loss to Monaco last weekend and a 1-1 draw at Racing Strasbourg on Friday.

PSG now have nine wins from their last 10 league games but it took 37 minutes for Barcola, in an unfamiliar centre forward role, to break the deadlock by heading home a Lee Kang-in cross.

Lee missed a good chance to double the score two minutes later and two minutes after that Dro Fernandez, recently signed from Barcelona, had an effort disallowed for offside.

Desire Doue should have made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 79th minute after being tripped by Lucas Gourna-Douath, but his effort was saved by Mory Diaw.

Le Havre, who stay nine points above the relegation zone in 13th place, struggled through most of the match but had a chance to equalise in the 54th minute when Issa Soumare’s shot on the turn forced Matvey Safonov into a sharp save.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
