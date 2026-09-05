PSG extend Luis Enrique's deal to 2030, sign new deals with five players

Sept 4 : Paris Saint-Germain have extended the contract of men's head coach Luis Enrique until 2030 and agreed new deals with five first-team players, the French champions said on Friday.

Luis Enrique, who joined PSG in 2023 after coaching Barcelona and Spain, has overseen the most successful period in the club's history, including two consecutive Champions League titles and three Ligue 1 crowns.

The Spaniard led PSG to six trophies in the 2024-25 season and to the final of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Defenders Lucas Beraldo and Willian Pacho, midfielder Joao Neves and academy product Senny Mayulu have all committed their futures to the club until 2031.

Portugal international Neves has made 100 appearances for PSG since joining from Benfica in 2024, while Ecuador centre back Pacho has played 105 times since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in the same year.

Brazilian defender Beraldo joined from Sao Paulo in January 2024, while France Under-21 international Mayulu has risen through PSG's academy since joining the club at the age of 12.

Fabian Ruiz, 30, also agreed a contract until 2028 with an option for a further year.

Spain midfielder Ruiz, who arrived from Napoli in 2022, has made 171 appearances for the Paris club, scoring 16 goals and providing 28 assists.