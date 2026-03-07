PSG lose at home to open Ligue 1 title race

PARIS, March 6 : Monaco handed French champions Paris St Germain their first home defeat of the Ligue 1 season with a 3-1 away victory at the Parc des Princes on Friday that opened up the championship race.

Maghnes Akliouche had Monaco ahead at halftime, and Aleksandr Golovin and Folarin Balogun netted after the break for the visitors, while Bradley Barcola scored a consolation for PSG, still four points clear of second-placed Racing Lens in the standings.

Lens, however, have a chance to cut into the lead when they host bottom-placed Metz on Sunday.

Monaco, who PSG had eliminated in the Champions League last month, moved up to fifth with 40 points, still 17 behind the leaders.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Akliouche punished the home side in the 27th minute after a poor clearance by Warren Zaire-Emery in his own penalty area, with Balogun moving aside so the French international could hit a left-footed finish home from close range.

Golovin increased it to 2-0 in the 55th minute with his first touch after coming on as a substitute, sweeping home a square pass from Mamadou Coulibaly.

PSG were handed hopes of a comeback when Barcola pulled one back in the 71st minute with a right-footed effort from the left wing.

But Monaco took two minutes to restore the two-goal advantage as Balogun’s shot took a deflection off Nuno Mendes before nestling into the back of the net.

Monaco could have won by a more emphatic margin as Simon Adingra struck the PSG crossbar two minutes from time.

PSG will have to pick themselves up as they host Chelsea on Wednesday as they continue their defence of the Champions League title.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)