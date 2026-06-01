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PSG players celebrate Champions League back-to-back titles with French Open crowd
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PSG players celebrate Champions League back-to-back titles with French Open crowd

PSG players celebrate Champions League back-to-back titles with French Open crowd
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2026 Paris St Germain footballer Ousmane Dembele with their back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies as they present it to the spectator in the stands after winning the final against Arsenal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
PSG players celebrate Champions League back-to-back titles with French Open crowd
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2026 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery present the UEFA Champions League trophy to spectators in the stands after winning the final against Arsenal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
PSG players celebrate Champions League back-to-back titles with French Open crowd
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2026 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery as they present their back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies to the spectators in the stands after winning the final against Arsenal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
PSG players celebrate Champions League back-to-back titles with French Open crowd
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2026 Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as they present their back-to-back UEFA Champions League trophies to the spectators in the stands after winning the final against Arsenal as president of the FFT Gilles Moretton looks on REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
PSG players celebrate Champions League back-to-back titles with French Open crowd
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2026 Paris St Germain footballers Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery present the UEFA Champions League trophy to spectators in the stands after winning the final against Arsenal REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
01 Jun 2026 11:18PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2026 11:26PM)
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PARIS, June 1 : Paris St Germain players presented their Champions League trophies to the French Open crowd on Monday, two days after winning Europe's premium club competition for the second time in a row.

PSG beat Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena.

"We're bringing you the second star, we're proud and happy. We want to thank everyone at the club, it's a collective victory," Doue said on Court Philippe Chatrier after bringing the first trophy won last year after a 5-0 final win against Inter Milan.

Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola then brought the trophy won on Saturday.

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"We've lived outstanding moments with this squad and we want to win a third one but first we have the World Cup with France," said Dembele.

Dembele, Warren Zaire-Emery, Barcola and Doue will join France's training camp on Tuesday to start their preparations for the World Cup.

France take on Ivory Coast in Nantes on Thursday and Northern Ireland next Monday in Lille before flying to the United States for the June 11 to July 19 tournament.

Les Bleus were drawn in Group I with Senegal, Iraq and Norway.

Source: Reuters
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